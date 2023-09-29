Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is above average at 21.95x. The 36-month beta value for LH is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LH is $244.15, which is $41.86 above than the current price. The public float for LH is 88.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of LH on September 29, 2023 was 785.89K shares.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.78 in relation to its previous close of 204.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Investors are increasingly optimistic about Labcorp (LH) due to its progress in hospital partnerships.

LH’s Market Performance

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) has seen a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.82% decline in the past month and a -1.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for LH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for LH’s stock, with a 0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $210 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LH Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.44. In addition, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from ANDERSON KERRII B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $211.57 back on Aug 08. After this action, ANDERSON KERRII B now owns 15,275 shares of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, valued at $1,057,832 using the latest closing price.

van der Vaart Sandra D, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, sale 212 shares at $240.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that van der Vaart Sandra D is holding 7,605 shares at $50,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 8.31, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.