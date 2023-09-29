Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is above average at 15.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is $20.36, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMI on September 29, 2023 was 12.44M shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 16.67. However, the company has seen a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that Kinder Morgan’s financial discipline and dividend growth should encourage the bulls. The bear case for Kinder Morgan focuses on the long-term future of fossil fuels.

KMI’s Market Performance

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has seen a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.42% decline in the past month and a -3.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for KMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for KMI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

KMI Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.84. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Mody Sital K, who sale 55,849 shares at the price of $17.36 back on Aug 04. After this action, Mody Sital K now owns 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $969,578 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 10,719 shares at $27,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Equity return is now at value 8.17, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.