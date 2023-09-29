Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU): A Technical Analysis

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is $6.14, which is $8.91 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on September 29, 2023 was 17.19M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has increased by 2.19 when compared to last closing price of 4.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-28 that JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Corporation announced on Thursday that it expects third-quarter revenue to be at the low end of its previous forecast, citing a bigger-than-expected impact from weather-related disruptions and shortage of air traffic controllers. It was the US air carrier’s second warning in as many months as higher-than-expected fuel costs are also expected to weigh on its results, with the company raising its 3Q fuel cost forecast to about $2.95 per gallon, up from of $2.75 to $2.90 previously, due to a significant rise in crude oil prices.

JBLU’s Market Performance

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has seen a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.07% decline in the past month and a -47.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for JBLU’s stock, with a -35.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -23.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Jetblue Airways Corp saw -28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value 0.77, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.