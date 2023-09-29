J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has surged by 0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 185.59, but the company has seen a -1.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-27 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 27, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for JBHT is 81.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of JBHT was 767.44K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stock saw a decrease of -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.42% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for JBHT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.61. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who sale 400 shares at the price of $190.26 back on Aug 18. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $76,104 using the latest closing price.

Field Darren P., the EVP and President Intermodal of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $204.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Field Darren P. is holding 11,810 shares at $510,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Equity return is now at value 23.71, with 11.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.