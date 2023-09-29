Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 5.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Banco Itau (ITUB) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITUB is $6.99, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for ITUB on September 29, 2023 was 17.81M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stock saw a decrease of -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.51% for ITUB’s stock, with a 5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 18.25, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.