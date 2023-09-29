Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 27 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intel Corp. (INTC) by analysts is $36.03, which is $11.9 above the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of INTC was 37.39M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has increased by 1.69 when compared to last closing price of 35.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The top Dow stocks serve as a bellwether for the health of the U.S. economy. This year, the Dow has trailed the other two major U.S. indices with a 1% gain.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC’s stock has risen by 4.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.61% and a quarterly rise of 6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Intel Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for INTC’s stock, with a 14.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.53. In addition, Intel Corp. saw 35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who sale 1 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Aug 21. After this action, Holthaus Michelle Johnston now owns 193,955 shares of Intel Corp., valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corp., purchase 3,850 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 105,495 shares at $133,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Equity return is now at value -0.91, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intel Corp. (INTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.