Inhibrx Inc (INBX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.58 compared to its previous closing price of 19.92. However, the company has seen a -6.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX , Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inhibrx Inc (INBX) by analysts is $46.75, which is $28.39 above the current market price. The public float for INBX is 33.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.39% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of INBX was 430.49K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has seen a -6.71% decrease in the past week, with a -16.96% drop in the past month, and a -29.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for INBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.64% for INBX’s stock, with a -20.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INBX Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Inhibrx Inc saw -26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 511,627 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 511,627 shares of Inhibrx Inc, valued at $9,899,982 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,035,553 shares at $968,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25. Equity return is now at value -766.84, with -84.75 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,340.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.