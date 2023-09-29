Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for ILPT is 58.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ILPT was 1.02M shares.

ILPT stock's latest price update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Most REITs are today undervalued. But that does not mean that all REITs are worth buying. On the contrary! I discuss 2 popular REITs that I would sell today.

ILPT’s Market Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a -8.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.27% decline in the past month and a -6.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for ILPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.88% for ILPT’s stock, with a -15.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILPT Trading at -26.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -30.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Equity return is now at value -15.93, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.