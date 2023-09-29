Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) has plunged by -6.64 when compared to previous closing price of 2.11, but the company has seen a -0.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-08-23 that Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: HUSA) are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.10. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUSA is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUSA is $137.50, The public float for HUSA is 10.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for HUSA on September 29, 2023 was 120.94K shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA stock saw an increase of -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.14% and a quarterly increase of -6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for HUSA’s stock, with a -25.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUSA Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp saw -42.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from SCHOONOVER JAMES A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on May 18. After this action, SCHOONOVER JAMES A now owns 172,976 shares of Houston American Energy Corp, valued at $33,525 using the latest closing price.

TERWILLIGER JOHN F, the CEO and President of Houston American Energy Corp, sale 4,630 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that TERWILLIGER JOHN F is holding 671,540 shares at $18,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.47 for the present operating margin

+48.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp stands at -45.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value -6.72, with -6.52 for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.