Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HIPO is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIPO is $27.50, which is $25.5 above than the current price. The public float for HIPO is 12.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. The average trading volume of HIPO on September 29, 2023 was 106.04K shares.

HIPO) stock’s latest price update

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO)’s stock price has plunge by -8.57relation to previous closing price of 8.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-17 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

HIPO’s Market Performance

HIPO’s stock has fallen by -12.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.79% and a quarterly drop of -52.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Hippo Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.41% for HIPO stock, with a simple moving average of -47.71% for the last 200 days.

HIPO Trading at -32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc saw -41.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, who purchase 24,141 shares at the price of $10.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE now owns 50,000 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc, valued at $261,336 using the latest closing price.

NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc, purchase 5,432 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE is holding 25,859 shares at $55,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIPO

Equity return is now at value -61.92, with -36.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.