H World Group Limited ADR’s (HTHT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has gone down by -0.64% for the week, with a -6.34% drop in the past month and a 0.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for HTHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) is $417.33, which is $18.86 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 302.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on September 29, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has jumped by 0.86 compared to previous close of 38.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants JI Qi – Chairman JIN Hui – Chief Executive Officer HE Jihong – Chief Financial Officer LIU Xinxin – President Jason Chen – Director, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Ronald Leung – Bank of America Simon Chen – Goldman Sachs Sijie Lin – CICC Lydia Ling – Citi Lina Yan – HSBC Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the H World Quarter 2, 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.62. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited ADR stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.