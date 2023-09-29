H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) has jumped by 6.02 compared to previous close of 67.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) Right Now?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUL is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUL is $81.33, which is $11.15 above the current price. The public float for FUL is 53.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUL on September 29, 2023 was 338.37K shares.

FUL’s Market Performance

FUL’s stock has seen a 7.70% increase for the week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month and a 3.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for H.B. Fuller Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for FUL’s stock, with a 3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUL Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUL rose by +7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.02. In addition, H.B. Fuller Company saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUL starting from JENSEN TRACI L, who sale 22,789 shares at the price of $71.47 back on Aug 09. After this action, JENSEN TRACI L now owns 10,576 shares of H.B. Fuller Company, valued at $1,628,696 using the latest closing price.

Martsching Robert J, the VP, Corporate Controller of H.B. Fuller Company, sale 5,326 shares at $72.24 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Martsching Robert J is holding 12,621 shares at $384,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.60 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for H.B. Fuller Company stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 8.97, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on H.B. Fuller Company (FUL), the company’s capital structure generated 112.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.86. Total debt to assets is 40.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.