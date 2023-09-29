The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Trending   »  Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Ye...

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has plunge by 4.31relation to previous closing price of 4.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-12 that Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) announced that its  Guardforce Cash Solutions Security subsidiary in Thailand has secured a two-year contract with a pre-existing client for its end-to-end cash management solutions. The contract renewal includes Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM), Cash-in-Transit, Cash Processing Centre, and Change Fund services across four locations in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

The public float for GFAI is 5.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.78% of that float. The average trading volume for GFAI on September 29, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen a 8.46% increase in the past week, with a -2.68% drop in the past month, and a -15.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -43.08% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Equity return is now at value -144.03, with -35.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

