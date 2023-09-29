Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GRAB is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRAB is $4.69, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 1.74B, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for GRAB on September 29, 2023 was 18.34M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has jumped by 2.45 compared to previous close of 3.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Grab continues to execute well on the top and bottom lines. Backed by a massive net cash balance, the company is also opportunistically consolidating its key markets. The stock isn’t pricey at all when you consider its underlying growth potential.

GRAB’s Market Performance

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a 3.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.95% decline in the past month and a 3.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for GRAB’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Equity return is now at value -16.14, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.