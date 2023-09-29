Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is 5.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLP is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Global Partners LP (GLP) is $40.00, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for GLP is 29.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On September 29, 2023, GLP’s average trading volume was 67.08K shares.

GLP) stock’s latest price update

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP)’s stock price has increased by 5.55 compared to its previous closing price of 33.15. However, the company has seen a 6.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Global Partners LP (GLP) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

GLP’s Market Performance

GLP’s stock has risen by 6.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.40% and a quarterly rise of 14.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Global Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.82% for GLP’s stock, with a 9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GLP Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLP rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.33. In addition, Global Partners LP saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLP starting from Global GP LLC, who purchase 415 shares at the price of $32.49 back on Sep 25. After this action, Global GP LLC now owns 30,206 shares of Global Partners LP, valued at $13,483 using the latest closing price.

Global GP LLC, the General Partner of Global Partners LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Global GP LLC is holding 29,791 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Partners LP stands at +1.88. The total capital return value is set at 16.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 32.13, with 7.78 for asset returns.

Based on Global Partners LP (GLP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 44.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.25 and the total asset turnover is 6.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Partners LP (GLP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.