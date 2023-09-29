Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-20 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023 on August 3, 2023, before the market opens. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginnin.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Right Now?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 362.54x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GEL is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GEL is $12.67, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for GEL is 103.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for GEL on September 29, 2023 was 622.16K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL’s stock has seen a -4.91% decrease for the week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month and a 6.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for Genesis Energy L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for GEL’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Rasmussen Jeffrey J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.37 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rasmussen Jeffrey J now owns 23,500 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $46,838 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Edward T, the President, Genesis Alkali, LLC of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Flynn Edward T is holding 130,000 shares at $96,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.