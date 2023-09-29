Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GATO is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GATO is $6.33, which is -$0.33 below the current price. The public float for GATO is 46.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on September 29, 2023 was 362.78K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) has jumped by 0.19 compared to previous close of 5.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-09-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos said that total silver production over the remaining mine life is expected to increase by 46% and total silver equivalent production is expected to increase by 50%.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO’s stock has fallen by -7.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.67% and a quarterly rise of 29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Gatos Silver Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for GATO’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GATO Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Andres Dale, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Sep 26. After this action, Andres Dale now owns 400,729 shares of Gatos Silver Inc, valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony Michael, the SVP, Corp Dev & Tech Services of Gatos Silver Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Scott Anthony Michael is holding 136,945 shares at $28,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -1.29, with -1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.