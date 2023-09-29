Gartner Inc. (IT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 349.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-08 that Gartner Inc. ( IT, Financial) is one of the world’s most renowned research and advisory companies. It is most famous for its “Magic Quadrant,” in which Gartner assesses companies in order to identify “leaders” across a variety of industries, from supply chain management software to artificial intelligence.

Is It Worth Investing in Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) Right Now?

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for IT is 76.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of IT was 397.59K shares.

IT’s Market Performance

The stock of Gartner Inc. (IT) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month, and a 1.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for IT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for IT’s stock, with a 3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $368 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IT Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IT fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.10. In addition, Gartner Inc. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IT starting from SMITH JAMES C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $355.91 back on Sep 08. After this action, SMITH JAMES C now owns 690,473 shares of Gartner Inc., valued at $3,559,096 using the latest closing price.

SMITH JAMES C, the Director of Gartner Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $352.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that SMITH JAMES C is holding 700,473 shares at $3,521,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gartner Inc. stands at +14.75. The total capital return value is set at 30.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.74. Equity return is now at value 416.63, with 13.25 for asset returns.

Based on Gartner Inc. (IT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,386.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.27. Total debt to assets is 43.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,339.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gartner Inc. (IT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.