Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Stock Faces 7.07% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) has gone down by -10.63% for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a -0.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.81% for GAU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for GAU’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) is above average at 2.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GAU is 206.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GAU on September 29, 2023 was 170.79K shares.

GAU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) has plunged by -4.38 when compared to previous closing price of 0.62, but the company has seen a -10.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

GAU Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAU fell by -10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6388. In addition, Galiano Gold Inc saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAU

The total capital return value is set at -8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.32. Equity return is now at value 29.71, with 28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Galiano Gold Inc (GAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.