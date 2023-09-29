Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 22.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Four Corners Property Trust is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 1,077 restaurant and retail properties. FCPT’s primary rental revenue comes from the sun belt region, with Texas and Florida being key contributors. FCPT has a strong financial health, with high rent collection and occupancy numbers, and is well-positioned in terms of lease maturities.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) Right Now?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FCPT is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCPT is $28.17, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for FCPT is 89.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for FCPT on September 29, 2023 was 491.73K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

FCPT stock saw a decrease of -6.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.82% for FCPT’s stock, with a -16.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCPT Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc saw -15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from MOODY JOHN S, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, MOODY JOHN S now owns 60,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, valued at $189,000 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, purchase 9,425 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 54,376 shares at $250,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+65.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc stands at +43.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.33 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 88.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.87. Total debt to assets is 45.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.