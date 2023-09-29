Fortis Inc. (FTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 38.16. However, the company has seen a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE: FTS) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, October 27, 2023. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) during which David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation’s third quarter financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is 17.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTS is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is $42.87, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for FTS is 485.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On September 29, 2023, FTS’s average trading volume was 607.84K shares.

FTS’s Market Performance

FTS’s stock has seen a -4.99% decrease for the week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month and a -9.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for Fortis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for FTS’s stock, with a -8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTS Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortis Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.07. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.34 for asset returns.

Based on Fortis Inc. (FTS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortis Inc. (FTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.