First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen a -4.40% decrease in the past week, with a -14.68% drop in the past month, and a -14.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.51% for FFIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FFIN is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FFIN is $31.10, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for FFIN is 136.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FFIN on September 29, 2023 was 462.24K shares.

FFIN) stock’s latest price update

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN)’s stock price has soared by 2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 23.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-20 that Although the revenue and EPS for First Financial (FFIN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FFIN Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Aug 24. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 932,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $129,600 using the latest closing price.

Denny Michael B., the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 763 shares at $28.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Denny Michael B. is holding 100,890 shares at $21,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.29. Equity return is now at value 16.43, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.67. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.