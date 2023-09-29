Fabrinet (FN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FN is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FN is $166.60, which is -$37.9 below the current price. The public float for FN is 35.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FN on September 29, 2023 was 322.43K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FN) stock’s latest price update

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.65 in comparison to its previous close of 158.92, however, the company has experienced a 10.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that The AI revolution is upon us, and few sectors are better positioned to profit from it than the electronics manufacturing industry. These companies are already leaning hard into AI to improve their operations, increase productivity, and deliver returns for investors, and their clients are doing the same.

FN’s Market Performance

Fabrinet (FN) has seen a 10.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.63% gain in the past month and a 30.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for FN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.17% for FN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $165 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FN Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.27. In addition, Fabrinet saw 30.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Archer Edward T., who sale 10,358 shares at the price of $157.33 back on Aug 29. After this action, Archer Edward T. now owns 11,289 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $1,629,583 using the latest closing price.

Grady Seamus, the Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, sale 27,000 shares at $159.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Grady Seamus is holding 45,471 shares at $4,317,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+13.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +9.37. Equity return is now at value 18.21, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fabrinet (FN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.