Examining the Volatility of Waters Corp.’s (WAT) Stock

The stock of Waters Corp. (WAT) has gone up by 2.41% for the week, with a -4.33% drop in the past month and a 5.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for WAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for WAT’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAT is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WAT is $297.53, which is $18.03 above the current price. The public float for WAT is 58.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAT on September 29, 2023 was 502.91K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT)’s stock price has soared by 1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 272.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Waters Corporation has pushed lower into H2 FY’23, in continuation of the longer-term downtrend. WAT’s acquisition of Wyatt Technology was a large premium that to me signaled a lack of profitable investment runway. Despite exceptional returns on existing capital, the incremental returns don’t match these numbers, clamping earnings and FCF growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $280 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAT Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.55. In addition, Waters Corp. saw -19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $291.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A now owns 14,382 shares of Waters Corp., valued at $1,165,920 using the latest closing price.

VERGNANO MARK P, the Director of Waters Corp., purchase 3,185 shares at $313.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that VERGNANO MARK P is holding 3,557 shares at $997,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corp. stands at +23.81. The total capital return value is set at 42.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.10. Equity return is now at value 115.96, with 17.78 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corp. (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 329.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waters Corp. (WAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.