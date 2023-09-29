Examining the Volatility of ReNew Energy Global plc’s (RNW) Stock

The stock of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has gone down by -3.89% for the week, with a -15.29% drop in the past month and a 0.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.96% for RNW’s stock, with a -2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNW is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNW is $657.51, which is $2.39 above the current price. The public float for RNW is 145.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on September 29, 2023 was 597.09K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has dropped by -1.27 in relation to previous closing price of 5.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

RNW Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. Equity return is now at value -1.73, with -0.27 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.