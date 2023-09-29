Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) Stock

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a 5.64% increase in the past week, with a -31.09% drop in the past month, and a -32.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.24% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPEN is also noteworthy at 2.29.

The public float for OPEN is 530.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.62% of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on September 29, 2023 was 19.64M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has surged by 4.02 when compared to previous closing price of 2.61, but the company has seen a 5.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Small-cap stocks are a perennial favorite among retail investors. On average, small-cap stocks (as a category) outperform the overall market over a long enough period.

OPEN Trading at -24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -29.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 134.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 8,493 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Sep 19. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 676,966 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $27,035 using the latest closing price.

WHEELER CARRIE, the Chief Executive Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 613,286 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that WHEELER CARRIE is holding 17,341,832 shares at $1,983,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -81.64, with -19.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.