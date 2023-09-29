Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nikola Corp’s (NKLA) Stock

The stock of Nikola Corp (NKLA) has seen a 30.38% increase in the past week, with a 28.33% gain in the past month, and a 18.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.04% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.55% for NKLA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NKLA is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKLA is $2.70, which is $0.77 above than the current price. The public float for NKLA is 716.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.72% of that float. The average trading volume of NKLA on September 29, 2023 was 93.02M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has plunged by -1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 1.65, but the company has seen a 30.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Small-cap stocks are a perennial favorite among retail investors. On average, small-cap stocks (as a category) outperform the overall market over a long enough period.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares surge +36.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +28.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2604. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -136.80, with -66.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.