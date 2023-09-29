Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s (MAIA) Stock

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has seen a 16.88% increase in the past week, with a -2.17% drop in the past month, and a -16.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for MAIA stock, with a simple moving average of -39.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MAIA is also noteworthy at 1.53.

The public float for MAIA is 8.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on September 29, 2023 was 29.68K shares.

MAIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) has surged by 11.80 when compared to previous closing price of 1.61, but the company has seen a 16.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-01 that MAIA’s THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-2-deoxyguanosine in non-small cell lung cancer had enrolled 29 patients as of a June 20 update from the company. The first two patients in the trial have achieved continued survival at 10 and 11 months following the start of treatment. MAIA has enough cash to make it to an update from the trial, but another cash raise could be ahead.

MAIA Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6760. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -48.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

Equity return is now at value -261.37, with -176.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.