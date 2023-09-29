Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bel Fuse Inc.’s (BELFB) Stock

The stock of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has seen a 6.56% increase in the past week, with a -7.20% drop in the past month, and a -17.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for BELFB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for BELFB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) is above average at 8.14x. The 36-month beta value for BELFB is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BELFB is $69.00, which is -$22.95 below than the current price. The public float for BELFB is 10.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of BELFB on September 29, 2023 was 151.87K shares.

BELFB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) has surged by 4.47 when compared to previous closing price of 45.90, but the company has seen a 6.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Bel Fuse Inc. is a small-cap company that designs, manufactures, and markets products used in various industries. In Q2 FY2023, Bel Fuse reported a slight dip in sales but saw a significant boost in gross margin. The company’s backlog remains strong, but there are doubts about the conversion of backlog into actual sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of BELFB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BELFB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BELFB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BELFB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on November 12, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

BELFB Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BELFB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BELFB rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.39. In addition, Bel Fuse Inc. saw 45.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BELFB starting from Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $45.94 back on Sep 14. After this action, Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali now owns 2,900 shares of Bel Fuse Inc., valued at $13,782 using the latest closing price.

Vellucci Vincent, the Director of Bel Fuse Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $52.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Vellucci Vincent is holding 8,000 shares at $52,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BELFB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bel Fuse Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.79. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 13.32 for asset returns.

Based on Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.14. Total debt to assets is 21.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.