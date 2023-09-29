Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GMBL is also noteworthy at 1.46.

The public float for GMBL is 42.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of GMBL on September 29, 2023 was 8.22M shares.

GMBL) stock’s latest price update

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.08. However, the company has experienced a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

GMBL’s Market Performance

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has seen a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -28.67% decline in the past month and a -91.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.13% for GMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.01% for GMBL’s stock, with a -97.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -56.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1102. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc saw -98.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Equity return is now at value -430.66, with -64.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.