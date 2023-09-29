Equifax Inc. (EFX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equifax Inc. (EFX) by analysts is $225.23, which is $45.6 above the current market price. The public float for EFX is 122.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of EFX was 882.06K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.26relation to previous closing price of 180.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Equifax’s (EFX) ongoing cloud data and technology transformation is aimed at driving innovation and product development.

EFX’s Market Performance

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.91% decline in the past month and a -21.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for EFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.62% for EFX’s stock, with a -11.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.74. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Koehler Bryson R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Koehler Bryson R now owns 18,310 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Begor Mark W, the CEO of Equifax Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $201.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Begor Mark W is holding 69,902 shares at $1,409,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 13.12, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.