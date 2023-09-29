Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is $68.29, which is $25.41 above the current market price. The public float for ENV is 51.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENV on September 29, 2023 was 432.12K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) has plunged by -3.36 when compared to previous closing price of 44.66, but the company has seen a -9.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Envestnet (ENV) excels due to recurring revenues, prioritizing tech for efficiency and competitiveness. Low liquidity remains a concern.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV’s stock has fallen by -9.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.75% and a quarterly drop of -26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Envestnet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.29% for ENV’s stock, with a -26.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $71 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENV Trading at -20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.78. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -30.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Cooper Barry D., who sale 690 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Jun 29. After this action, Cooper Barry D. now owns 29,175 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $40,151 using the latest closing price.

Turner Barbara, the Director of Envestnet Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $54.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Turner Barbara is holding 3,534 shares at $108,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at -6.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -12.86, with -5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Envestnet Inc. (ENV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 49.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.