Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has increased by 1.67 when compared to last closing price of 31.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Energizer (ENR) gains from Project Momentum program, cost-saving actions and acquisitions. However, softness in its battery and auto care businesses is a woe.

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENR is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENR is $37.00, which is $6.27 above the current price. The public float for ENR is 66.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENR on September 29, 2023 was 723.65K shares.

ENR’s Market Performance

ENR stock saw a decrease of -3.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for ENR’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $35 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENR Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.93. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 860 shares at the price of $32.61 back on Nov 28. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 863 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $28,045 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+34.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.17. Equity return is now at value -72.64, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,773.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.52. Total debt to assets is 79.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,747.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.