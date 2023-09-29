Enel Chile S.A. ADR’s (ENIC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Enel Chile S.A. ADR (ENIC) has gone down by -4.58% for the week, with a -11.25% drop in the past month and a -12.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for ENIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for ENIC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: ENIC) Right Now?

Enel Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: ENIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ENIC is at 1.12.

The public float for ENIC is 1.38B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ENIC on September 29, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ENIC) stock’s latest price update

Enel Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: ENIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02 in relation to its previous close of 2.95. However, the company has experienced a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Chile’s GDP is projected to grow at a rate of 2.6% per year and electricity demand is expected to grow 25% in the decade 2021-2030. Enel Chile, the largest electricity generation company in the country, is a solid business with a sound growth plan. Enel Chile’s potential valuation could approach $6 billion, offering a 25% margin of safety and a potential dividend yield of 7% in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.74 based on the research report published on September 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ENIC Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. ADR saw 29.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 10.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enel Chile S.A. ADR (ENIC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.