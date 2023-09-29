E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has increased by 12.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. However, the company has seen a 21.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EJH is 0.88.

The public float for EJH is 27.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On September 29, 2023, EJH’s average trading volume was 375.50K shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has seen a 21.29% increase for the week, with a 12.76% rise in the past month and a -19.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.94% for EJH’s stock, with a -91.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0401. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -97.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -8.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.