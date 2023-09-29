Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by analysts is $70.63, which is $28.47 above the current market price. The public float for DIN is 14.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DIN was 225.61K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DIN) stock’s latest price update

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN)’s stock price has plunge by 4.74relation to previous closing price of 48.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-08-28 that The pancake chain has been branching out into different menu categories, such as burritos and savory crepes.

DIN’s Market Performance

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has seen a -4.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.16% decline in the past month and a -14.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for DIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for DIN’s stock, with a -21.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIN Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIN fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.60. In addition, Dine Brands Global Inc saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIN starting from KAY LARRY ALAN, who sale 600 shares at the price of $69.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, KAY LARRY ALAN now owns 7,639 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc, valued at $41,514 using the latest closing price.

KAY LARRY ALAN, the Director of Dine Brands Global Inc, sale 1,400 shares at $69.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KAY LARRY ALAN is holding 6,696 shares at $97,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+40.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dine Brands Global Inc stands at +8.68. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.