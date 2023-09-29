Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Denison Mines has been in the uranium mining business for seven decades. Its Wheeler River project is one of the best in the world, measured by AISC, grade, and resource base. Denison’s balance sheet has zero debt and carries 25 million pounds of uranium, while the share dilution is minimal. The company owns 22.5% of McClean Mill, too. DNN is for sale at a significant discount using NAV calculations with a $50/lb uranium price. These reasons are more than enough to give Denison a strong buy rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNN is $2.41, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 815.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume for DNN on September 29, 2023 was 6.26M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stock saw an increase of 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.66% and a quarterly increase of 34.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Denison Mines Corp (DNN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for DNN’s stock, with a 36.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DNN Trading at 19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5658. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.