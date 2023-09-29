Dana Inc (DAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has soared by 0.14 in relation to previous closing price of 14.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DAN is also noteworthy at 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DAN is $19.00, which is $4.81 above than the current price. The public float for DAN is 143.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of DAN on September 29, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN’s stock has seen a 0.55% increase for the week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month and a -12.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for Dana Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for DAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Dana Inc saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 14,975 shares of Dana Inc, valued at $575,674 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Inc, sale 14,437 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kellett James D is holding 6,279 shares at $275,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Inc stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -12.04, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Inc (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Dana Inc (DAN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.