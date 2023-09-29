CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has soared by 2.19 in relation to previous closing price of 34.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that With oil firmly above $90 a barrel, it would be prudent to add energy stocks like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI), CVR Energy (CVI) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX).

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) is above average at 6.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVR Energy Inc (CVI) is $32.20, which is -$1.99 below the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVI on September 29, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stock saw an increase of 3.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.09% and a quarterly increase of 20.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for CVR Energy Inc (CVI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for CVI’s stock, with a 16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 4,100,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 66,692,381 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $144,320,000 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, sale 9,529 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,792,381 shares at $316,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 69.55, with 11.93 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.