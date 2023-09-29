Curis Inc (CRIS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a -16.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that LEXINGTON, Mass. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate at the following conferences: The H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Curis Inc (CRIS) is $6.00, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 108.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on September 29, 2023 was 331.20K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Curis Inc (CRIS) has seen a -16.11% decrease in the past week, with a -35.82% drop in the past month, and a -54.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for CRIS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.35% for CRIS’s stock, with a -45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRIS Trading at -38.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -33.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4860. In addition, Curis Inc saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -109.08, with -45.17 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Curis Inc (CRIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.