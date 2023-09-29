Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has seen a -0.35% decrease in the past week, with a -6.23% drop in the past month, and a -16.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for CFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for CFR’s stock, with a -19.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is above average at 8.51x. The 36-month beta value for CFR is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CFR is $115.43, which is $27.32 above than the current price. The public float for CFR is 59.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CFR on September 29, 2023 was 498.87K shares.

CFR) stock’s latest price update

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.25relation to previous closing price of 88.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that The stock market suffered the worst week in 7 months due to the Fed bursting the dreams of rapid rate cuts. Higher for longer rates is a major threat to big tech, trading at 36X forward earnings, a 31% historical premium. But A-rated dividend aristocrat bargains represent world-beater, Buffett-style “wonderful companies at wonderful prices”.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFR Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.10. In addition, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. saw -32.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from FROST PATRICK B, who sale 6,617 shares at the price of $101.09 back on May 19. After this action, FROST PATRICK B now owns 210,946 shares of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $668,932 using the latest closing price.

John Howard Willome, the Director of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $98.66 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that John Howard Willome is holding 9,000 shares at $197,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +30.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36. Equity return is now at value 20.61, with 1.38 for asset returns.

Based on Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), the company’s capital structure generated 167.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.62. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.