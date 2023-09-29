Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 28.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Crinetics (CRNX) surges 69.6% in a month due to encouraging results from its late-stage study, paltusotine, in patients with acromegaly who were switching from current standard-of-care treatment.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRNX is 43.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNX on September 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

CRNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen a 0.58% increase in the past week, with a 77.60% rise in the past month, and a 64.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.34% for CRNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 51.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 43.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +77.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.23. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 60.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Struthers Richard Scott, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Jul 13. After this action, Struthers Richard Scott now owns 630,805 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $288,095 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 11,459 shares at $20.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 644,962 shares at $231,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -57.44, with -51.44 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,694.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.