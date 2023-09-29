Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for COUR is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COUR is $18.75, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 109.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.93% of that float. The average trading volume for COUR on September 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

The stock of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 18.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Here is how Coursera (COUR) and Sprinkler (CXM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has risen by 5.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.65% and a quarterly rise of 43.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Coursera Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for COUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 56.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from HAHN KENNETH R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.19 back on Sep 26. After this action, HAHN KENNETH R now owns 597,032 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $90,954 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,221,584 shares at $457,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.63, with -16.23 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc (COUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.