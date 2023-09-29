COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has gone down by -1.82% for the week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month and a -0.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for CDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for CDP’s stock, with a -4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for COPT Defense Properties (CDP) by analysts is $29.33, which is $6.99 above the current market price. The public float for CDP is 112.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CDP was 761.56K shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 23.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDP Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Equity return is now at value 11.24, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.