Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.91 in comparison to its previous close of 3.44, however, the company has experienced a -5.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Philip Kranz – Senior Director of Investor Relations Bob Udell – President and Chief Executive Officer Fred Graffam – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Rollins – Citi Operator Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) by analysts is $3.92, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 73.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CNSL was 440.62K shares.

CNSL’s Market Performance

CNSL’s stock has seen a -5.38% decrease for the week, with a -15.87% drop in the past month and a -12.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.96% for CNSL’s stock, with a -8.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNSL Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc saw -6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Equity return is now at value -23.74, with -5.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.