Conduent Inc (CNDT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Conduent Inc (CNDT) has seen a 2.92% increase in the past week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for CNDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for CNDT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNDT is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNDT is $5.15, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for CNDT is 202.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNDT on September 29, 2023 was 752.02K shares.

CNDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) has surged by 3.53 when compared to previous closing price of 3.40, but the company has seen a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Conduent Incorporated provides business process outsourcing services to global organizations. The company is facing spending headwinds in its Commercial Industries segment. I remain Neutral [Hold] on Conduent Incorporated until management can reignite revenue growth.

CNDT Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Conduent Inc saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 34,418 shares at the price of $2.91 back on May 05. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 3,447,499 shares of Conduent Inc, valued at $100,156 using the latest closing price.

Wood Stephen Henry, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Inc, purchase 33,373 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wood Stephen Henry is holding 697,681 shares at $100,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Inc stands at -4.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.82. Equity return is now at value -27.18, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Inc (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 144.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.08. Total debt to assets is 42.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conduent Inc (CNDT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.