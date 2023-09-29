The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Beta Value: Understandi...

City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CIO is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The average price estimated by analysts for CIO is $6.17, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for CIO is 38.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CIO on September 29, 2023 was 315.46K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

CIO) stock’s latest price update

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO)’s stock price has plunge by 6.82relation to previous closing price of 3.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

CIO’s Market Performance

CIO’s stock has fallen by -3.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.65% and a quarterly drop of -26.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for City Office REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.29% for CIO stock, with a simple moving average of -35.40% for the last 200 days.

CIO Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIO fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, City Office REIT Inc saw -49.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIO

Equity return is now at value -1.25, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, City Office REIT Inc (CIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​