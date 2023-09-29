Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 41.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-28 that Citigroup and a former unit were fined $1.975 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for making securities recommendations to retail customers without complying with disclosure obligations.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is above average at 6.60x. The 36-month beta value for C is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for C is $53.76, which is $12.42 above than the current price. The public float for C is 1.92B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of C on September 29, 2023 was 16.50M shares.

C’s Market Performance

The stock of Citigroup Inc (C) has seen a 1.60% increase in the past week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month, and a -9.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for C. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for C’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.54. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc, sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Citigroup Inc (C) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.