Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) is above average at 12.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) is $122.80, which is $19.1 above the current market price. The public float for CINF is 153.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CINF on September 29, 2023 was 653.53K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 104.70, however, the company has experienced a -3.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Given the prospects of the Property and Casualty Insurance industry, CINF, KNSL and SKWD have the potential to generate better returns that other players.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF’s stock has fallen by -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly rise of 7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Cincinnati Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for CINF’s stock, with a -3.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CINF Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.42. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corp. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Benacci Nancy Cunningham, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.57 back on Sep 12. After this action, Benacci Nancy Cunningham now owns 3,702 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp., valued at $106,570 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Thomas J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corp., purchase 500 shares at $97.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Aaron Thomas J is holding 6,240 shares at $48,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corp. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.55, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.