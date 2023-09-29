China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CAAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAAS is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAAS is $7.50, which is $3.54 above the current price. The public float for CAAS is 28.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAAS on September 29, 2023 was 45.39K shares.

CAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CAAS) has surged by 10.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.60, but the company has seen a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that WUHAN, China , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that it will issue unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Friday, August 11, 2023, before the market opens. Management will conduct a conference call on August 11 th at 8:00 A.M.

CAAS’s Market Performance

CAAS’s stock has risen by 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly drop of -20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for China Automotive Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for CAAS’s stock, with a -28.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAAS Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAS rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, China Automotive Systems Inc saw -31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAS

Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.